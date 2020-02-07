HAGERMAN — After 18 years in the school district, Mark Kress is moving on.
Kress announced his resignation as the superintendent of the Hagerman Joint School District at Wednesday's board meeting, according to a district Facebook post.
"Mark has been a key contributor and leader in improving education in the district over the last 18 years," the post says. "He leaves the district after building great positive momentum in areas such as improved year over year student proficiency and a strong financial standing."
You have free articles remaining.
Kress has served as superintendent for the past four years. He is leaving for a position as the superintendent of Snake River School District in Blackfoot, according to the post. His resignation is effective June 30.
"The process for finding a replacement will begin immediately," the post says. "We ask for the community's support and involvement in helping the board select our next district Superintendent."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.