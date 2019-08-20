{{featured_button_text}}
Hagerman High School building exterior

Hagerman High School

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

HAGERMAN — School officials evacuated the high school Tuesday afternoon.

Dust from workers sanding the floor of a classroom set off fire alarms in Hagerman High School, school officials said.

Students left the building and Hagerman Fire District responded before classes resumed.

