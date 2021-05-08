Guns-in-schools bills won’t move this legislative session

There is no easy path to consensus on the guns-in-schools issue.

Debating for his bill, Christensen has said Second Amendment rights should not end at the schoolhouse steps. Groups such as ISBA believe the decision to arm school staff should be made locally.

Meanwhile, law enforcement groups opposed SB 1135, Lodge said, preferring to see more school resource officers on campus. And Lodge said she has received thousands of emails from parents, saying they don’t want to see more guns in schools, period. Four months into the session, the tension between Lodge and Christensen is evident.

While Christensen has improved his guns-in-schools bill since first introducing it in 2019, Lodge said he would have to agree to amendments to get the bill out of committee. She says she never heard back.

“I think he’s doing it politically and he’s not doing it in the best interest of the kids,” she said.

Christensen took to his Facebook page Thursday, shortly after news broke of the Rigby shooting. He pointed out that his bill is still in Lodge’s committee.