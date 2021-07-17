Grow-your-own programs could widen Idaho’s teacher pipeline

Participation is getting easier. National grant money is now available to foot between 90% and 100% of the $5,000 bill to participate in CSI’s program, and a partnership with a Boise State University multidisciplinary program is helping candidates finish the college degrees they need to become certified teachers.

More cash is flowing into K-12 schools, too, priming the pumps for new programs.

Two thirds of a historic $440 million infusion of federal coronavirus relief funds have already hit Idaho coffers, and school districts — which get the final say in how 90% of the K-12 money is spent — got access to the bulk of it July 1. As the next school year nears, Linder and Dobbs suggest districts use some of their stimulus as seed money to start local grow-your-own teacher programs.

The money is meant to go to high-poverty schools to support students most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Dobbs encourages districts to target their new grow-your-own programs at recruiting current high school students to become teachers; if they do, a new wave of educators could emerge from a group of students who felt the brunt of learning losses and the fallout of the pandemic writ large.

Other districts’ needs loom large enough that they can’t afford to prioritize new programs.