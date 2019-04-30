TWIN FALLS — The Jerome School District and College of Southern Idaho will each receive a planning grant from a statewide nonprofit organization to help explore how to launch or expand high-quality, affordable preschool programs.
They’re among 15 recipients statewide of a “Preschool the Idaho Way” grant, announced last week by the nonprofit Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children.
“We are so impressed by the dedication of these collaboratives, and we’re excited to work with them as they develop preschool opportunities that fit the unique needs of their communities,” Idaho AEYC executive director Beth Oppenheimer said in an April 23 statement. “Preschool the Idaho Way is all about creating local solutions for local families, not a one-size-fits-all approach.”
“Preschool the Idaho Way” grant recipients include school districts, colleges and universities, child care providers and nonprofit organizations.
Grant amounts range from $5,000 to $10,000 and each recipient has already identified at least three collaborative partners — other community groups that will help them plan for a future preschool program.
Idaho AEYC kicked off the two-year statewide project, “Preschool the Idaho Way,” in October 2018. It’s funded by a $500,000 grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.
The initiative is designed to help fill a gap and expand the number of 4- and 5-year-olds who are able to access preschool. Idaho is among four U.S. states that don’t have publicly funded preschool.
“This really is a first step in a long-term Idaho solution,” Oppenheimer told the Times-News on Monday.
She said the goal is to build a flexible model for communities to design a preschool program that works in their own backyard and hopefully, public dollars will be allocated in the future.
The price tag of a private preschool education is out of reach for some families. Advocates say the lack of state-funded preschool is holding children back. But opponents say it’s the responsibility of parents, not the government, to prepare children for school.
Here in the Magic Valley, school districts often provide preschool for children who have disabilities, but not for all students — with a few rare exceptions, such as the Murtaugh School District, which provides preschool to its incoming students. CSI’s Head Start program offers free preschool for families living in poverty, but there’s a waiting list.
Ellen Neff, associate professor of early childhood education at CSI, wasn’t available to comment Monday on the college’s plans for using the “Preschool the Idaho Way” grant.
The Jerome School District received a $6,000 grant for planning, which will take place over the next four months with at least six meetings. No decisions have been made about what type of preschool program may be created.
The school district has several firm commitments from other organizations — including United Way of South Central Idaho, Lee Pesky Learning Center in Boise and CSI’s Head Start center in Jerome — who’ll be involved in planning.
After the planning process, the Jerome School District plans to apply for an implementation grant for between $40,000 and $90,000, federal programs director and grant writer Kim Lickley said Monday.
Just because a group receives a planning grant doesn’t guarantee they’ll receive an implementation grant. They’ll have to apply for additional funding.
If the school district and its community partners receive an implementation grant, they’d have to match the funding amount. And the preschool program doesn’t necessarily have to be housed within the Jerome School District.
Possible proposals could include adding general education preschool students — those who don’t have a disability — to the developmental preschool program at Horizon Elementary School, which currently enrolls children who have developmental delays, Lickley said. Ideally, it would be a 50/50 combination.
But that would be difficult, and would require a lot of space and money, Lickley said.
Another option could be providing services to the young children of teenage parents in the Jerome School District, she said. The school district plans to launch a standalone alternative high school next school year.
In the Jerome School District, 23% of incoming kindergartners for the next school year tested as “kindergarten ready” this spring during kindergarten registration. That’s up from 19% last year.
But among children who attended preschool, the percentage who are kindergarten-ready was higher, at 33%.
