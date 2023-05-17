High school seniors are about to take on the world, but they must first receive their diplomas, starting with Murtaugh High School tonight and ending with Wood River High School on June 9.
Here are the times and locations of the 2023 graduation ceremonies in the Magic Valley:
- Murtaugh High School, 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, in the gym
- Cassia High School, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley
- Lighthouse Christian School, 6 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the school in Twin Falls
- Valley High School, 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the gym
- Canyon Ridge High School, 7 p.m. Monday, May 22, at College of Southern Idaho gym
- Raft River High School, 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, at the football field in Malta
- Dietrich High School, 7 p.m. Monday, May 22, in the gym
- Twin Falls High School, 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at College of Southern Idaho gym
- Oakley High School, 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, in the gym
- Gooding High School, 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, in the gym
- Declo High School 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, in the gym
- Magic Valley High School, 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Roper Auditorium in Twin Falls
- Hagerman High School, 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, in the Prince Memorial Gymnasium
- Wendell High School, 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, in the gym
- Hansen High School, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in the gym
- Filer High School, 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the football field
- Kimberly High School, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in the gym
- Buhl High School, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in the gym
- Castleford High School, 8 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in the gym
- Burley High School, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in the gym by ticket only
- Richfield High School, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in the gym
- Jerome High School, 7 p.m. Friday, May 26, at the football field
- Camas County High School, May 27, at the school in Fairfield
- Mt. Harrison High School, 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Minico High School auditorium
- Shoshone High School, 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, in the gym
- Minico High School, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at the school soccer fields in Rupert
- Carey High School, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at the school
- Wood River High School, 4 p.m. Friday, June 9, at the school in Hailey