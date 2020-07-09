Governor, State Board of Education push for schools to reopen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — As cases of the new coronavirus continue to increase in Idaho, Gov. Brad Little and the State Board of Education are encouraging schools to reopen for in-person instruction at the end of the summer.

With the first day of school less than six weeks away, the State Board on Thursday unanimously adopted school reopening guidelines that set expectations for students to return to school in the fall.

Little then presented the plan during a Statehouse press conference, when he said his expectation is for schools to reopen.

“We want our students back in school at the end of summer,” Little said at one point.

“In the fall I expect Idaho schools to safely reopen for in person education.”

Little and the State Board of Education’s Public School Reopening Committee developed the plan over the past four weeks, saying they wanted to provide nonbinding guidance for local school officials who are responsible for developing local reopening plans.

The guidelines are not requirements or mandates.