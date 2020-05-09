Gov. Little cuts $99 million from state school budget. And another cut looms this summer.

Little sent the plan out now so district leaders will know what to expect with next year’s budget, and can use that information as they start negotiating salaries and setting local budgets, said Greg Wilson, Little’s education liaison.

The budget, and the cuts, remain a moving target. The new budget year begins July 1. When the new budget year begins, Little said he will issue an executive order reducing general fund spending “based on the updated revenue projections at that time.” He will also work with the Legislature during the 2021 session to suspend requirements for distributing the funds.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra and her budget staff will provide district leaders with more information on the budget cuts this week.

“We appreciate receiving this plan from the governor and look forward to going over the budget reduction and details with the district folks in next week’s webinar,” Ybarra said in a statement released Friday.

The 5% holdbacks mark the second consecutive day of grim budget news in Idaho. On Thursday state officials announced revenues for the month of April missed the mark by $470 million, falling 60 percent short of projections.

