GOODING — Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and the Blind will likely see a budget boost next year.
The state agency operates as a line item under the Idaho State Department of Education but has a separate budget request. It presented its fiscal year 2020 request Thursday to the state’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.
Statewide, IESDB serves more than 2,100 people from birth through age 26. Two-thirds are deaf or hard of hearing and one-third are blind or visually impaired, consistent with nationwide trends. Of those, 98 children attend school at the Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind’s Gooding campus.
“We’ve had some pretty significant growth over the years,” IESDB Superintendent Brian Darcy said Friday.
Some of the agency’s budget requests are tied to that growth. Gov. Brad Little’s recommended budget for IESDB is nearly $11.4 million — up from approximately $10.9 million this year.
Little recommended funding a few IESDB requests, including to improve teacher pay, for another speech-language pathologist, five new vehicles used to provide outreach services across the state, and converting some temporary paraprofessional jobs into permanent positions.
When Idaho’s career ladder law — now in its last of five years — was implemented with the purpose of better attracting and retaining teachers amid a statewide teacher shortage, “there were a couple of agencies that have teachers that were kind of left out of that,” Darcy said.
Affected agencies are IESDB, Idaho Department of Correction and Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections, Darcy said. A work group developed an equivalency plan for those agencies — three phases of pay raises — a couple of years after the career ladder took effect.
“We’re already kind of a couple of years behind,” Darcy said.
Little recommended funding for the third and final phase of that plan.
The plan has allowed compensation to “be increased similarly to their public school counterparts, while placing a premium on their specialization in Deaf or Blind Education,” according to IESDB’s budget request.
Little also recommended funding for another speech-language pathologist on ISDB’s Gooding campus. There’s currently one speech-language pathologist on campus and one assistant. Since nearly all students on campus require speech therapy, it’s not enough, Darcy said.
Another line item: five new vehicles, which employees use to travel among schools regionally to provide services.
The vehicles gain an average of 15,000 miles per year, Darcy said, and several cars have logged more than 120,000 miles and need to be replaced.
Outreach employees in the Twin Falls region, for example, provide services from as far north as Stanley to down to near the Idaho-Nevada border. And over time, the number of children they’re working with has increased, too.
One example of the growth: IESDB serves 114 blind or visually impaired babies across the state — up from 25 served nine years ago. It also serves 240 babies who are deaf or hard of hearing — an increase from 75 nine years ago.
For statewide outreach services, many students receive help at their hometown school, such as having an American Sign Language interpreter assigned to them.
IESDB supplies braille textbooks and materials at no cost to school districts. And the agency helps school districts make accommodations for students in need, including sound amplification systems or changing seating arrangements for a student who is hard of hearing.
For younger children, IESDB has four preschools throughout Idaho — in the Meridian area, Coeur d’Alene, Gooding and Pocatello. The agency also has as “common ground kindergarten” program in cooperation with the West Ada School District in the Treasure Valley.
ISDB’s Gooding campus has seen enrollment growth, too. There are 98 students, compared with 77 during the 2009-10 school year.
About half those students live in the Magic Valley with their families. Others stay in on-campus cottages during the school week and get free transportation home each week by bus or plane.
