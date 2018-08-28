RICHFIELD — Gooding and Richfield voters: You’ll have a chance to weigh in Tuesday on school district ballot measures.
It’s Election Day and polling places will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Gooding School District is seeking a 10-year, $950,000 annual plant facilities levy. The Richfield School District is pursuing a $4 million bond to replace the school’s heating system and add air conditioning, build a detached gymnasium and build a welding and agriculture shop.
Here are more details:
Gooding
The Gooding School District’s plant facilities levy requires 55 percent voter support to pass. Money can be used for facility projects, including building new schools or remodeling and buying land for future projects for the districts 1,380 students.
If voters approve the levy, it will replace Gooding’s current 10-year, $400,000 annual levy, which expires soon.
Levy money would be used for projects such as replacing school HVAC units, purchasing security cameras, putting in a new security door system at Gooding High School, a new fire alarm system, new parking lot asphalt and likely, a new elementary/middle school roof.
If the levy passes, tax rates are expected to hold fairly steady. That’s because a $2 million bond passed in 2011 to renovate Gooding High School will be paid off and market values in Gooding have been increasing.
Richfield
The Richfield School District, which has about 200 students, is pursuing a bond that requires a two-thirds majority to pass. If approved, property owners could expect to see their tax rate increase roughly $153 each year per $100,000 in valuation.
A community committee has created a website, richfieldbond.com, with information about the bond election and how the money would be used.
The first priority for using bond money would be replacing the 64-year-old school building’s heating system, which uses a boiler and cast iron pipes. The project would also include adding air conditioning.
The second priority would be building a detached gymnasium complex. It would be Richfield’s second gym, allowing greater scheduling flexibility for practices and games. It could also be used as a community center, with hours for city residents.
The third priority is building a welding and agriculture shop. The current shop is small and about 1½ blocks from the main school campus, meaning students have to walk there or take a school bus and it’s difficult for school officials to supervise.
Earlier this month, a question arose at a community town hall meeting: Why is the school district pursuing all three projects together in one ballot measure?
“There should be something there that would benefit pretty much everyone in the community,” Richfield School District Superintendent Mike Smith said Monday.
Also, it’s a matter of an “economy of efficiencies,” Smith said. Construction managers felt if the school district split up projects, it probably wouldn’t get competitive bids for the smaller ones, he said.
And in such a rural area, Smith said, “we’re hoping to get more bang for our dollars” by tackling projects all at once.
