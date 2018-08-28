RICHFIELD — Voters gave a thumbs up Tuesday to Gooding and Richfield school districts’ ballot measures.
On Election Day in Gooding, 69.57 percent of voters said “yes” to a 10-year, $950,000 annual plant facilities levy — well above the 55 percent needed for the measure to pass.
In Richfield, 69.86 percent of voters said “yes” to a $4 million bond to replace the school’s heating system and add air conditioning, build a detached gymnasium, and build a welding and agriculture shop. It was enough to clear the required two-thirds supermajority.
Richfield Superintendent Mike Smith said Tuesday night if the unofficial election results hold up, “that’s pretty exciting.”
“It’s just a tremendous benefit for our community, our school and our town,” he said.
It was a lot of work preparing for the election, Smith said, adding a community committee did a fabulous job of getting information out and several members even went door-to-door.
Having 55 percent of Richfield’s registered voters — 282 of 512 — show up to cast a ballot just on a school bond is impressive, he said. “That’s a lot for us.”
In the 200-student Richfield School District, property owners can expect to see their tax rate increase roughly $149.25 annually per $100,000 in valuation as a result of the bond passing.
The Gooding School District, which has about 1,380 students, will use its plant facilities levy money to pay for projects such as replacing school HVAC units, purchasing security cameras, putting in a new security door system at Gooding High School, a new fire alarm system, new parking lot asphalt and likely, a new elementary/middle school roof.
Spencer Larsen, superintendent of the Gooding School District, wasn’t available to comment.
Tax rates are expected to hold fairly steady. That’s because a $2 million bond passed in 2011 to renovate Gooding High School will be paid off and market values in Gooding have been increasing.
