Go-on rates: A deeper dive into the declining numbers

BOISE — When Idaho’s “go-on rates” fell sharply last fall, they decreased in every demographic group.

And that includes some crucial demographic groups — such as Hispanic students and students from low-income households.

Idaho Education News reported last week on a precipitous drop in the go-on rate, the percentage of high school graduates who continue their education. Only 38 percent of Idaho’s high school class of 2020 enrolled in college or career-technical programs last fall — a decrease of 7 percentage points, which translates to roughly 1,400 high school graduates.

Inevitably, these go-on rates improve from the “immediate” spring-to-fall numbers. Some young adults decide to continue their education after taking a gap year, serving in the military or completing a church mission. But it’s too early to tell how much the 2020 numbers will rebound — and whether this year’s slump is a blip caused by the coronavirus pandemic.