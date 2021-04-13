Given a second chance at life, Idaho teen vows to help others

That day, and in the days following, Blythe sat with her students and talked. They talked about mental health and troubles at home, about the stress of the school’s advanced curriculum and the sense of competition among students who felt judged, not by their personalities, but their accomplishments. She learned that Calvin’s friends, people who knew he was struggling, didn’t reach out for help because they didn’t want to betray his confidence.

The experience taught Blythe that French isn’t the most important subject in her class. Her students are.

“He changed the way I teach completely. The most important thing I do every day in my classroom is to show up and be there for the students and to see them — really see them,” Blythe said.

Teachers and administrators at Sage say they speak more plainly now about mental health and suicide: Tell us how you’re doing. Do you need help? Here are resources. If your friends are contemplating suicide, tell an adult.

The school also started a suicide prevention program called Sources of Strength, administrator Kali Webb said, and “Sagefort,” a week free of academics where teachers can connect with students about their passions and facilitate peer-led discussions about mental health.