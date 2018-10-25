TWIN FALLS — At Magic Valley elementary schools, it’s getting rarer to see students sitting at desks in long rows facing the front of a classroom.
Instead, you may see students sitting on the floor using clipboards to do their schoolwork, sitting on a stability ball or in a cluster of desks pushed together.
Some teachers are trying out flexible seating options for their students. Educators say benefits include better concentration, a longer attention span, improved academic performance, better posture and fewer behavioral issues. But it’s tough for teachers to implement — and the trend isn’t widespread yet — largely because they’re often left to buy equipment like stability balls using their own money or apply for grants to cover the cost.
EmaLee Hamman, a second-grade teacher at Bickel Elementary School in Twin Falls, has stability balls and wobble stools in her classroom, in addition to traditional plastic chairs. She also has stretchy bands that can be attached to the legs of regular chairs so students can bounce their feet on them.
Hamman sent home a permission slip to parents at the beginning of the school year explaining why they’re using stability balls, the benefits and the rules for students. Parents were asked to either opt their child in or out.
“The students are able to ‘get the wiggles out’ from long periods of sitting,” Hamman, a first-year teacher, wrote in a letter to parents. “The idea is that when the brain is engaged, the body is engaged. It is important that the students learn about healthy lifestyles and maintain such throughout their lives.”
Across the Twin Falls School District, school officials are pushing to modernize older school campuses like Bickel — which is 80 years old — including remodeling and buying new furniture, like desks and cafeteria tables. Money will come from a 10-year, $4.75 million annual plant facilities levy, which voters renewed in March.
Twin Falls’ two new elementary schools — Rock Creek and Pillar Falls, which opened in 2016 — have new desks with puzzle-like edges, allowing clusters of desks to be easily taken apart and rearranged. The height can also be adjusted.
The new desks were a product of recent education research about the benefits of grouping students in classrooms. With older desks, it’s hard to move children into groups, Twin Falls School District Superintendent Brady Dickinson told the Times-News in May.
A 2017 story on Psychology Today’s website delves into the trend of flexible classroom seating and cites a number of studies.
“Studies consistently showed that classroom design matters to how children engage, participate and ultimately stay involved in their learning experience,” author Maureen Healy wrote.
But a June story from online information source Edutopia, part of the George Lucas Educational Foundation, notes “the research on flexible classrooms is frustratingly scarce.”
Hamman was introduced to the concept of flexible seating when her son had a teacher who used stability balls in the classroom.
“Every time I went in, it just seemed like (the students) were working really well,” she said.
When Hamman was a college student in a teacher preparation program, she heard in her classes about the benefits of flexible seating, such as helping with concentration. Now, as a first-year teacher at Bickel, she’s trying out options for her students.
Another teacher at Bickel received a grant to buy stability balls and wobble stools, but wasn’t using the equipment anymore and passed it along to Hamman.
Hamman said she’s very lucky because the equipment would have been expensive to purchase. She’s the only teacher at Bickel using stability balls.
Despite the benefits, implementation in Hamman’s classroom hasn’t always been easy.
“It’s been a learning curve,” she said. But overall, Hamman said she greatly enjoys having flexible seating. “There’s more of a benefit than a challenge.”
Every day, her students choose what kind of chair they’ll use. Hamman said she has about six students — “my movers” — in her class who are constantly wiggling. Having a non-traditional chair has helped them concentrate better on their work and finish it, she said.
She hopes to eventually get legless chairs that rest directly on the floor or chairs that rock back and forth.
As an adult, Hamman said she doesn’t want to sit for eight hours a day. That’s especially true for children. “Kids need to move,” she said. “They’re so little.”
Terilyn Victor, a second-grade teacher at Rock Creek Elementary School in Twin Falls, uses a variety of flexible seating in her classroom, including stability balls, bucket seats with cushions on top, stools and wooden chairs that are low to the ground.
“The two biggest motivators in my career for kids are choice and creativity,” she said.
But like any tool, she said, you have to teach children how to use it. They have to learn to become aware of whether it helps them focus, she said, or if it’s more of a toy and distraction.
While Victor’s students have assigned desks now, eventually, her goal is to let them choose where they want to sit for the day.
Victor said a couple of other teachers at Rock Creek Elementary are also trying out flexible seating. The biggest hurdle, though, is a lack of funding. That can be disconcerting for some teachers.
“For me, it’s worth it,” Victor said. She thinks it’s best for children and a big motivator for learning.
Victor is interested in applying for a grant later this school year — such as through the Twin Falls School District Education Foundation — to buy more seating, including possibly wobble stools and swiveling bar stools with backrests.
Victor has been a teacher for about 20 years and previously worked in the West Ada School District in the Treasure Valley. She moved to Twin Falls — where her husband is from — after getting married this summer.
Providing flexible seating options for her students is nothing new for Victor. “Where I was at previously, that was a focus of the school,” she said. She has also done research about the benefits of flexible seating.
Options such as stability balls, she said, are “really great for kids who have that need for movement.”
In Victor’s classroom, students have the option of working elsewhere in the classroom, away from their desk. The classroom — which is decked out in frog-themed decorations — includes sitting areas, including a small tent in one corner. Students can also sit on pillows on the floor and use clipboards as they work.
When pursuing flexible seating, it’s important to try items out before buying them in large quantities, Victor said. She has tried some chairs that haven’t held up and she wouldn’t buy again.
Teachers should also implement seating options with students incrementally, Victor said, and must train students on how to use those options.
For children, having options of where to sit and who to sit next to allows them to have buy-in with their learning, Victor said, and leads to richer conversations.
If Victor’s students misbehave after multiple reminders, though, where they sit becomes the teacher’s choice. But Victor said she hasn’t encountered too many problems. “Kids are pretty on task.”
