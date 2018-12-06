If you Go

When: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays or 6 p.m. Thursdays, starting the second week of January and most likely running through late May.

Where: Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.

Cost: Free

More information: Youth services librarian Kasi Allen at 208-733-2964

How to help: The Twin Falls Public Library is looking for local businesses to donate food for dinner for Thursday night sessions.