TWIN FALLS — Dan and Barbara Fuchs of Twin Falls are among 12 Idaho State University alumni who’ll receive a 2019 Professional Achievement Award during ISU's graduation May 4 in Pocatello.
Award recipients are alumni who've made important contributions to their careers, through civic engagement and to ISU, the university said in a statement Tuesday.
The Fuchs’ graduated from ISU’s College of Pharmacy in 1985, got married that year and moved to Twin Falls, ISU said in the statement.
Dan went to work for his father, Richard (Dick) Fuchs, at Dick’s Pharmacy and Barbara worked for Smith’s Pharmacy for five years. When Costco Wholesale opened in Twin Falls in 1993, Barbara was hired as pharmacy manager and retired in 2017.
“To the Fuchs household, pharmacy is truly a family affair,” ISU said in the statement. “To date, there have been 13 family members of the Fuchs family that have graduated with an ISU pharmacy degree and the Fuchs family has expanded to eight pharmacy locations.”
