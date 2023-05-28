Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Kimberly High School sent 122 graduates off in their commencement ceremony on Thursday.

This past year saw students at the school rack up numerous distinctions. The graduating class included a record-high 17 valedictorians, and 10 students received associates degrees along with their diplomas.

Looking toward the future, students received more than 100 scholarships toward the next step in education.

“We have some kids really going different places,” Principal Darin Gonzales told the Times-News. “Kids are taking more chances.”

There are several academic organizations that have high participation this year, including FFA and the Business Professionals of America, both of which had strong showings at national events this spring.

Counselor Jolene Nannini said that, during the commencement ceremony, most teachers really cheer for the kids that weren’t sure if they would make it.

“For a lot of teachers, the high point is watching those kids cross the stage that maybe have had a tough row to hoe,” Nannini said. “It took a lot of people supporting that child to get to that finish line. For us, of course we’re super proud of those high-achievers, but I think for all of us those ones that have had a life of struggle, those hold a special place in all of our hearts.”

Ranching ambition

The Times-News on Friday caught up with Student of the Year Jace Hall, who is also a valedictorian and the student body vice president, between graduation parties.

Now that the ceremony is behind him, Hall said the reality that high school was finished was beginning to set in.

He said he was headed past the school on his way to a graduation party when he caught himself getting ready to turn into the lot.

“I was like, ’Oh, hey! I don’t have to go here today,’” Hall told the Times-News.

Hall served as district FFA vice president and has the next few years planned out to build his agriculture and economics experience. He’ll be in north Texas for two years at Clarendon College to do competitive livestock judging at the collegiate level. From there, he wants to build further agribusiness skills that will allow him to return to the Magic Valley and contribute to his family’s ranching business.

Hall said school-based clubs such as FFA and BPA were one of the keys to his preparation.

“Through those school-based organizations, I’ve kinda set myself up for the future,” Hall said.

He said leadership roles in FFA have showed him how to improve his time management.

“That taught me how to juggle a bunch of different things all at once and still do them all very well,” Hall said.

It’s unlikely he’ll take it easy this summer. The State FFA competitions take place in Moscow in mid-June, and he has other leadership trainings scheduled. If he finds himself with time on his hands, he said he’ll pitch in to help his with father’s cattle feeding business and livestock grazing.

Never missed a day of school. Not one

Graduating senior Ryan Thompson went from kindergarten through senior year without ever missing a day of school.

Some kids feign illness to try and get out of school for a day. Not Thompson.

Unassuming and modest, Thompson downplayed his achievement in an interview with the Times-News.

“I don’t really get super sick,” Thompson said.

His older brother Devin went from second grade through senior year without missing a day, and Thompson said that motivated him.

“I think because my brother also did it, I think I was kind of inspired by that,” Thompson said.

“(Ryan) just kind of lucked out,” his mother Aileen told the Times-News. “He’s not sick very much, and then as he got older he was like, ‘Well, I’m not going to miss now.’”

Thompson said his favorite parts of school were hanging out with friends, and studying history.

Thompson was presented a certificate from Kimberly School District at the senior awards and recognition ahead of graduation. He said he plans to take courses at College of Southern Idaho next year and is interested in digital media.