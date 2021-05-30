From masks to mortarboards: 2021 graduates overcame a pandemic before walking across the stage

Seniors ready themselves for their graduation ceremony May 25 at Twin Falls High School.
A speaker takes the podium at Raft River High School's 2021 graduation in Malta.
The Oakley High School Class of 2021 is seen in this courtesy photo.
Graduates entering the armed forces are asked to stand during their graduation ceremony May 25 at Twin Falls High School.
Buhl High School's Class of 2021 celebrates.
Burley High School graduates are all smiles on their graduation night.
Seniors attend their graduation ceremony May 27 at Kimberly High School.
Valedictorian Afton Beard delivers a witty speech during her graduation ceremony May 24 at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
Kimberly High School seniors graduate May 27 at Kimberly.
The Declo High School's Class of 2021 is seen in this courtesy photo.
Seniors attend their graduation ceremony May 27 at Kimberly High School.
Tysha Jasmine Cooper listens to valedictorian Sydney Taylor give her graduation speech during graduation May 27 at Shoshone High School in Shoshone.
Graduates walk onto the field and are recognized by audience members May 27 during the graduation ceremony at Jerome High School in Jerome.
Maria Figueroa listens to the National Anthem on May 27 at the start of her graduation ceremony at Jerome High School in Jerome.
Minico High School graduates are seen in this courtesy photo.
Magic Valley High School graduates prepare to enter the auditorium for their graduation May 19 at Roper Auditorium in Twin Falls.
Members of the 2021 Wendell High School graduating class enter the auditorium May 26.
A valedictorian speaks to the students and families in attendance about the life lessons he acquired from watching SpongeBob SquarePants on May 27 during the graduation ceremony at Jerome High School in Jerome.
A senior attends her graduation ceremony May 24 at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
Graduate Andrew Amador waits to take his seat during Magic Valley High School's graduation May 19 at Roper Auditorium in Twin Falls.
Times-News
For every high school student — no matter how hard the tests are, no matter how late they stay up doing homework, and no matter how long four years seems — there is always one thing to look forward to. And that is graduation day.
But last year, even that momentous event was disrupted as the COVID-19 pandemic turned the usual commencement ceremonies into parades and socially distanced goodbyes.
As members of the Class of 2021 started their senior year last fall, they must have wondered whether they would graduate with a traditional ceremony this spring.
This year’s graduation ceremonies across the Magic Valley make the always important and emotional time even more meaningful for these students who surely had to overcome unusual obstacles on their way to receiving a diploma.
And, we are sure it made them even more ready to succeed in college, or at a trade school or job or whatever the universe throws at them next.
PHOTOS: Jerome graduation
Graduating Jerome High School
Graduates walk onto the field and are recognized by audience members Thursday, May 27, 2021, during the graduation ceremony at Jerome High School in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Graduating Jerome High School
Alfredo Ortiz, center, applauds after a valedictorian speech Thursday during his graduation ceremony at Jerome High School in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Graduating Jerome High School
A Valedictorian speaks to the students and families in attendance about the life lessons he acquired from watching SpongeBob SquarePants on Thursday, May 27, 2021, during the graduation ceremony at Jerome High School in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Graduating Jerome High School
Maria Figueroa listens to the National Anthem at the start of her graduation ceremony Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Jerome High School in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Graduating Jerome High School
Graduating Jerome High School
Graduating Jerome High School
Graduating Jerome High School
Graduating Jerome High School
Graduating Jerome High School
Graduating Jerome High School
Graduating Jerome High School
Graduating Jerome High School
Graduating Jerome High School
Graduating Jerome High School
Graduating Jerome High School
Graduating Jerome High School
Graduating Jerome High School
Graduating Jerome High School
Graduating Jerome High School
Graduating Jerome High School
Graduating Jerome High School
Graduating Jerome High School
Graduating Jerome High School
Graduating Jerome High School
Graduating Jerome High School
Graduating Jerome High School
Graduating Jerome High School
Graduating Jerome High School
Graduating Jerome High School
Graduating Jerome High School
Graduating Jerome High School
Graduating Jerome High School
Graduating Jerome High School
PHOTOS: Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Seniors attend their graduation ceremony Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Kimberly High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Graduates Alyson Jackman, right, and Logan McMurdie share a moment before their graduation ceremony Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Kimberly High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Senior Class President Alyson Jackman gives opening remarks at their graduation ceremony Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Kimberly High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Seniors who in addition to their diploma also received an associates degree from CSI stand during their graduation ceremony Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Kimberly High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Valedictorian Porter Buckley gives his address during his graduation ceremony Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Kimberly High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
Kimberly High School Graduation, 2021
PHOTOS: Shoshone High School Graduation 2021
Shoshone High School Graduation
The first two seniors enter the Shoshone High School gymnasium during graduation ceremonies Wednesday. Twenty-eight seniors graduated in the first class to have in-person graduation since the COVID-19 pandemic restricted graduations for the 2019-20 school year.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Shoshone High School Graduation
Salutatorian Megan Wallace gives a speech to the crowd and fellow seniors during the Shoshone High School graduation Wednesday, May 27, 2021, at Shoshone High School in Shoshone. The graduating class had 28 students for the 2020-21 school year.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Shoshone High School Graduation
Shoshone High School seniors chat before their graduation ceremony begins Wednesday, May 27, 2021, at Shoshone High School in Shoshone. The 2020-21 class graduated 28 students.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Shoshone High School Graduation
Shoshone High School graduation certificates lay on a table Wednesday, May 27, 2021, at Shoshone High School in Shoshone. The 2020-21 graduating class had 28 seniors.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Shoshone High School Graduation
Tysha Jasmine Cooper listens to valedictorian Sydney Taylor give her graduation speech during high school graduation ceremonies Wednesday, May 27, 2021, at Shoshone High School in Shoshone.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Shoshone High School Graduation
Valedictorian Sydney Taylor gives a speech to the crowd and fellow seniors during the Shoshone High School graduation Wednesday, May 27, 2021, at Shoshone High School in Shoshone. The graduating class had 28 students for the 2020-21 school year.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Shoshone High School Graduation
Tysha Jasmine Cooper listens to valedictorian Sydney Taylor give her graduation speech during high school graduation ceremonies Wednesday, May 27, 2021, at Shoshone High School in Shoshone.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Shoshone High School Graduation
Shoshone High School seniors listen to valedictorian Sydney Taylor give a speech during graduation ceremonies Wednesday, May 27, 2021, at Shoshone High School in Shoshone.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
PHOTOS: Wendell High holds graduation ceremony
Wendell Graduation
From left to right, Teegan Dunn, Orlando Arreola and Sinai Beltran pose as they wait to officially graduate at Wendell High School Wednesday evening.
JENNIFER JOHNSON, For the Times-News
Wendell Graduation
Some of the 2021 Wendell High School graduating class begin entering the auditorium on Wednesday evening.
JENNIFER JOHNSON, For the Times-News
Wendell Graduation
Alan Magana fans himself with his cap as he waits to enter the auditorium to graduate with the rest of the 2021 class at Wendell High School on Wednesday evening.
JENNIFER JOHNSON, For the Times-News
Wendell Graduation
Students gather together and have fun while waiting to be introduced during the Wendell High School Class of 2021 graduation on Wednesday evening.
JENNIFER JOHNSON, For the Times-News
Wendell Graduation
Maria Granados (left) waits outside the gymnasium door with her special education teacher Kelly Jasper before the Wendell High School graduation Wednesday.
JENNIFER JOHNSON, For the Times-News
Wendell Graduation
Valedictorian Santiago Torres addresses the 2021 Wendell graduating class on Wednesday evening.
JENNIFER JOHNSON, For the Times-News
Wendell Graduation
Salutatorian Katelyn Thompson addresses the graduating class of 2021 at Wendell high school on Wednesday evening.
JENNIFER JOHNSON, For the Times-News
Wendell Graduation
The Wendell graduating class of 2021 and attending families sit and listen to Senior Class President Milagros Sandoval speak at the podium.
JENNIFER JOHNSON, For the Times-News
Wendell Graduation
Wendell 2021 grads from left to right, Mercedes Agustin, Liz Alvarado, Jackeline Alvarez and Yadira Alvarez.
JENNIFER JOHNSON, For the Times-News
PHOTOS: Richfield graduates 11 for 2021
PHOTOS: Twin Falls Graduation, Class of 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Graduates entering the armed forces are asked to stand during their graduation ceremony Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Twin Falls High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
A valedictorian collects her gold medal during their graduation ceremony Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Twin Falls High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Superintendent Brady Dickinson speaks during a graduation ceremony Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Twin Falls High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Valedictorian Abigail Holly Anderson, center, and her classmates smile during their graduation ceremony Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Twin Falls High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
Twin Falls Graduation, 2021
