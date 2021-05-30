From masks to mortarboards: 2021 graduates overcame a pandemic before walking across the stage

For every high school student — no matter how hard the tests are, no matter how late they stay up doing homework, and no matter how long four years seems — there is always one thing to look forward to. And that is graduation day.

But last year, even that momentous event was disrupted as the COVID-19 pandemic turned the usual commencement ceremonies into parades and socially distanced goodbyes.

As members of the Class of 2021 started their senior year last fall, they must have wondered whether they would graduate with a traditional ceremony this spring.

Now we know the answer.

This year’s graduation ceremonies across the Magic Valley make the always important and emotional time even more meaningful for these students who surely had to overcome unusual obstacles on their way to receiving a diploma.

And, we are sure it made them even more ready to succeed in college, or at a trade school or job or whatever the universe throws at them next.