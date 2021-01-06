From church to after-school hot spot: Lincoln County is raising money for a youth center

Students from all schools will be invited to attend the center, but Wood said they’re budgeting for programming for 50 students. Wood said they’d also like to work out a busing system to and from the county’s schools, so that transportation isn’t a barrier to students attended the center.

Wood said that creating a place where students can go after school is especially important in the county, where nearly 70% of its workforce travels to another area, such as Twin Falls, for employment.

“Imagine all those kids are home alone after school and by the time their parents come home, they are tired,” Wood said. “There’s not a lot of time for homework and education.”

In August, Lincoln County Commissioners unanimously voted to lease a former church at 410 S. Main St. in Richfield to house the center. Wood said they also created the Lincoln County Youth Commission Board, which has worked on raising money in the community for the center. As of Tuesday, they’ve raised $25,000, but they need more to purchase the center’s building and acquire the resources necessary to begin the programming.