From church to after-school hot spot: Lincoln County is raising money for a youth center

RICHFIELD — The youth in Lincoln County will soon have a place that’s just for them.
County Commissioner Rebecca Wood and Karma Fitzgerald, director of the nonprofit the Lincoln County Legacy project, are spearheading the effort to turn a former church in Richfield into a youth center that kids across the county can enjoy.
Fitzgerald describes the center as a place where students can go after school or in the summer to grab a snack and get help on their homework. Additionally the center could help older students learn life skills, such as how to open a bank account or apply for college.
“We’ll tailor the programming to the needs of the kids coming through,” Fitzgerald said.
These sort of after-school programs don’t currently exist in the county, Wood said. The center could fill those gaps to help students graduate from school and prepare them for their life afterward. This could include job shadowing opportunities or programs that teach students about the local agriculture industry. The center is also partnering with the Lincoln County Recreation District, which will provide different sports education classes for the students.
“We want to empower children and not only give them academic help, but find out what they are really good at and help them find the path they need to take,” Wood said.
Students from all schools will be invited to attend the center, but Wood said they’re budgeting for programming for 50 students. Wood said they’d also like to work out a busing system to and from the county’s schools, so that transportation isn’t a barrier to students attended the center.
Wood said that creating a place where students can go after school is especially important in the county, where nearly 70% of its workforce travels to another area, such as Twin Falls, for employment.
“Imagine all those kids are home alone after school and by the time their parents come home, they are tired,” Wood said. “There’s not a lot of time for homework and education.”
In August, Lincoln County Commissioners unanimously voted to lease a former church at 410 S. Main St. in Richfield to house the center. Wood said they also created the Lincoln County Youth Commission Board, which has worked on raising money in the community for the center. As of Tuesday, they’ve raised $25,000, but they need more to purchase the center’s building and acquire the resources necessary to begin the programming.
Wood said they hope to cover most of the costs through grants they’re applying for early this year. This month they’re applying for a grant through the Idaho Department of Education that’ll fund the after-school and summer programming for the center and cover the costs of hiring a program director. Wood said they’re looking for $100,000 to $130,000 through this grant, which, if acquired, would allow the center to start their summer programming in July.
Additionally, they plan to apply for grant in March through the Idaho Department of Commerce worth up to $225,000 to purchase the building where the center is located. One thing they don’t have to pay for is the water and sewer, which the city of Richfield agreed to cover, Wood said.
But these grants won’t cover all of the center’s expenses and grant rules require recipients to contribute their own funding as a partial match. Wood said they need to raise about $100,000 to cover these other costs and are relying on donations from local businesses and people to raise these funds.
“This really is a grassroots fundraising effort from our community,” Wood said.