Freedom Writer

Freedom Writer Manny Scott speaks to students in March 2016 at Roper Auditorium in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

JEROME — If you’ve seen the 2007 movie “Freedom Writers,” you may remember Manny Scott.

Scott, one of the original Freedom Writers, is now an author and nationally recognized motivational speaker. He’ll speak during a free community event 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at Jerome High School.

As a 14-year-old, Scott dropped out of school but eventually returned. His father was incarcerated and his best friend was murdered. He lived in 26 places by the time he was 16.

His experiences are told in part in “Freedom Writers,” which is based on a true story about new teacher Erin Gruwell and her students in the 1990s at a Long Beach, Calif., high school.

Many of Gruwell's students were in gangs and knew someone who’d been killed. Gruwell asked her students to keep journals, where they wrote about their daily experiences and life stories.

It’s not the first time in recent years Scott has traveled to the Magic Valley. In March 2016, Scott spoke to Twin Falls School District middle- and high-schoolers and gave a community lecture at the College of Southern Idaho. Scott also spoke in August 2013 at a Twin Falls School District back-to-school event.

