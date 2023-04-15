The Twin Falls Education Foundation will gift over $40,000 to Twin Falls School District educators to meet classroom needs in support of student success.

Unannounced, in-person classroom visits are scheduled in the next week during which some of grant recipients will be surprised with notification of their awards. All other teachers will receive written or electronic notifications.

“Cash for Classrooms,” an initiative and program of Twin Falls Education Foundation, provides a financial means to educators to secure needed items for their classroom to enhance and students’ academic experience.

“We owe teachers a huge amount of gratitude for their dedication and sacrifice, which often extends to buying needed classroom supplies out-of-pocket,” Brent Severe, the foundation's executive director, said in a news release. “Our 'Cash for Classrooms' program is about listening to teachers’ unique needs and providing what is needed to bring learning to life in their classroom. As school and classroom budgets continue to shrink, the financial burden placed on our underfunded teachers is growing at an alarming rate.”

Teachers requested funds to support the purchase of hundreds of items including lesson enhancements, in addition to more unique requests like yoga blocks, leveled-reading-libraries, student desk chairs, tools for social and emotional support, brass and string musical instruments, PA sound systems, educational manipulatives, essential clothing and headphones with mics, all for, or in support of students.

“These supplies meet a huge need for our teachers,” Twin Falls High School Principal Ryan Nesmith said in the release. “The support of this program celebrate our amazing educators and provides them with important tools they need to support their students. We are extremely grateful to Twin Falls Education Foundation for recognizing the need, acknowledging the financial hardship on our educators, and for extending their support, and that of its donors.”

According to the National School Supply and Equipment Association, on average, teachers spend $485 of their money each academic school year for needed school supplies. It is estimated that public-school educators spent $1.6 billion on educational materials and supplies for their classrooms last year.