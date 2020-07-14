Former state superintendent Marilyn Howard dies

After completing her undergraduate work, Howard began her teaching career in 1960 at Lewiston, where she taught junior high history and language arts. After working in elementary and secondary schools in Idaho and Washington, she was hired in 1988 as principal at Moscow’s West Park Elementary School. In 1992, she also was named supervisor of the Moscow district’s developmental preschool.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of former state superintendent Marilyn Howard, the most recent of our powerhouse Democrats to serve in a statewide office, and extend condolences to her loved ones,” the Idaho Democratic Party said in a statement late Monday afternoon. “Her impact on Idaho education was critical and formative, and we can only hope to extend her legacy as we continue to fight for quality education for all Idaho children.”

“Marilyn Howard is remembered for her passionate commitment to Idaho’s schoolchildren and families,” current state superintendent Sherri Ybarra said Monday. “Like me, she came to the superintendent’s job as a former classroom teacher and school administrator, and I have always admired her dedication to reading and literacy. My heart goes out to her family.”