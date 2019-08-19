TWIN FALLS — School gets out an hour early on the first day and every Monday throughout the year.
“Collaboration Mondays” are new to Twin Falls School District in the 2019-20 school year. Students get out an hour early each Monday to provide teachers with time to coordinate lesson plans and grading methods.
The new schedule address concerns for teacher workload and efficacy, and the district wants to give teachers time to complete their work, said district spokeswoman Eva Craner.
“This work is essential to make sure that we’re providing the best education for our students,” Craner said. “We expect to see improvement in our student outcomes based on this time being available.”
School board trustees approved the early release plan in May after receiving recommendations from the committee tasked with developing a plan. The committee gathered parent and teacher feedback and researched similar schedules at other districts in the state.
On Mondays, parents will pick up their students from school and buses will run at an earlier time.
No after-school activities will begin until after the collaboration time ends.
Late start Wednesdays are no longer in effect at Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls high schools.
Teachers will use the time to collaborate and ensure consistency in the way students are taught and evaluated, Craner said.
“Students should be learning the same thing in Mrs. Smith’s classroom as they are in Mrs. Jones’ classroom,” she said. “Having time for those teachers to work together on that lesson planning allows them to talk about what best strategies work for specific standards.”
The goal of the collaboration time is to give teachers the opportunity to understand how to meet the needs of their students, said Annette McFarlin, a teacher at O’Leary Middle School and co-chair of the Collaboration Monday Committee.
“Our goal is to see student achievement, as well as student needs, being met by all team members,” McFarlin said.
Tasks have to be ready the next day regardless if it was completed at work, and teachers often spend significant hours at home grading papers or developing lesson plans, she said. The goal is to keep teachers from burning out and provide career longevity, she said.
Teachers will complete brief quarterly reports to track the system’s effectiveness, Craner said.
“If it does not prove to be successful, it’s something we’ll evaluate and make changes,” she said. “But we know that there is a need for this kind of time for our teachers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.