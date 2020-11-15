For LGBT students, bullying brings a heavy burden

Jack said when he arrived at the planned meeting, however, two other boys he knew from school jumped and attacked him. Jack said the boy he came to confront was watching and recording the incident.

About a week and a half after the reported attack, Jack showed a Post Register reporter the bruises he suffered from the beating. He said the injuries were not severe, however, and he did not need to see a doctor.

When Jack talked to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy, the deputy warned Jack and his mother that Jack could be charged for telephone harassment. In one of the text messages, the other boy told Jack to stop calling him, which Jack responded to with more messages.

Jack’s family also contacted the high schools the boys had attended. Because the incident happened outside of school, however, there was little school officials could do. In an email to Jack’s mother, a school administrator said, however, that one of the boys who attacked Jack had been disciplined as a member of that school’s football team, though they were not at liberty to say how.

Despite being made aware of the attack, administrators in Bonneville Joint School District 93 didn’t offer Jack any additional support such as counseling.