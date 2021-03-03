TWIN FALLS — Five school districts in the Magic Valley are holding supplemental levy elections this month in amounts ranging from $150,000 to $5.7 million a year.
Early voting for these elections has already begun, but Election Day is Tuesday, March 9.
School levies expire after two years, at which time districts hold elections to renew the funding. The money through these levies becomes part of the district’s general fund and can be used to pay for staffing, programs or a variety of other services.
Prior to the late 2000s, there was a limited number of school districts in the state relying on these levies. But this number has increased since the Great Recession, which hit the state’s budget hard and affected how much funding Idaho gave to local school districts.
In 2009, the Legislature budgeted $1.4 billion to public school funding. That number dipped and stayed below $1.3 billion for the next four years. Public school funding didn’t return to pre-recession levels until 2016, when the Legislature approved a budget of close to $1.5 billion.
Since then, the Legislature has made an effort to put more money into education, with last year’s budget coming close to $2 billion. But despite this increase in funding, these supplemental levies still remain vital to the more than 90 school districts in the state that use them.
Twin Falls School District
Of the five Magic Valley school districts holding supplemental levy elections this month, Twin Falls is the only one requesting an increase on the previous amount.
For the last two years, the district’s levy amount totaled $5 million a year. The district is looking to raise that amount to $5.7 million, and while this will raise the district’s supplemental tax rate levy, the district’s overall tax rate will decrease from last year.
Last year, the district’s overall tax rate was $3.63 per $1,000 worth of taxable property value. Under the proposed levy, the district’s tax rate would decrease to $3.56 per $1,000 of taxable property value.
Superintendent Brady Dickinson said the district is able to increase the levy total while decreasing its overall tax rate after refinancing the district’s bonds last summer when interest rates were low.
“We’re providing more money for education and dropping the overall tax rate because we know property taxes are really concerning to folks in the community,” Dickinson said.
This levy makes up about 9% of the district’s operating budget, and it’s used to help pay for everything that supports the district. This is especially true for classified positions within the district, such as custodians and secretaries.
Dickinson said the state provides funding to school districts to use toward different staffing categories, but this formula often under estimates the number of classified workers districts employ. Currently the district employs 51 more classified workers than the state has budgeted for the district.
“That’s where it gets difficult because we’re not over-staffed in that area,” Dickinson said. “If people come into our school and look around, we don’t have too many custodians or food service workers.”
House Education Chair Lance Clow, a Republican from Twin Falls, said this issue with classified employees is a pretty common problem. He said it comes down to the amount the state allocates for these positions not keeping up with the rising costs associated with these positions.
For example, he said, technology jobs that may not have existed years ago are now more prevalent in districts. These jobs often have higher wages than custodians or food service workers.
“The budget hasn’t kept up with the mix of staff,” Clow said.
Without the levy funding, Dickinson said the district would have to institute significant cuts to its personnel and other services that aren’t covered by the state.
“You don’t save $5 million by ordering fewer pencils,” Dickinson said.
Last spring the district had to trim $2 million from its budget after experiencing a slight dip in the district’s average daily attendance, which is part of the calculation in the state’s funding formula.
This $2 million reduction resulted in the district cutting 22 classified positions, two teachers and reducing the pay for all district administrators. Dickinson said if the levy passes, the district will use $700,000 to replace many of these positions.
“We recognize we cut $2 million and we would like to use (the levy) to recover some of those cuts,” Dickinson said.
Hansen School District
Similarly to Twin Falls, the Hansen School District’s supplemental levy makes up about 10% of its overall operating budget, Superintendent David Carson said.
The district is asking voters to renew the district’s existing levy amount of $290,000 a year. The district’s levy amount has remained at this level since 2015. Because the proposed levy amount is the same, the district’s tax rate also wouldn’t change if voters approve the levy.
Carson said the district plans to use part of the funding to pay for a counselor and a speech therapist. In addition to these positions, the money also helps cover the salaries of coaches, as well as transportation costs associated with sports and other extracurricular activities.
Carson said that without the levy, the district would have to make cuts to personnel. This could include cutting coaching salaries and moving a full-time counselor to part-time.
“We’re not talking about running huge programs, this is just the basic bare minimum that we’re trying to maintain and provide,” Carson said.
Hagerman Joint School District
In addition to staffing, the Hagerman Joint School District plans to use its proposed $150,000 a year supplemental levy to fund specific programs. The levy amount the district is proposing is a decrease from the previous two years when the rate was $200,000.
Superintendent Jim Brown said the district wants to reestablish its K-12 physical education program that hasn’t existed for the past couple of years. Additionally, the money will make up gaps in state funding the district receives for construction and welding programs.
Brown, who is in his first year with the district, said the district ended its physical education program four to six years ago when enrollment was declining and the district didn’t have a strong financial reserve to tap into.
He said restarting this program would cost about $75,000 a year, but would be worth the investment.
“I think having a PE program will not only benefit the students with their health and fitness, but I’m also a firm believer that students, when they get some opportunities to exert some effort and physical activity, they perform better in the classroom,” Brown said.
Gooding Joint School District
The Gooding Joint School District uses its supplemental levy for a variety of reasons. This includes things such as student supplies, smaller building repairs, counselors and other support services that the state doesn’t completely cover.
The district is requesting voters approve a levy amount of $650,000. This is the same amount that’s been in place since 2017, meaning the district’s levy rate will remain the same, Superintendent Spencer Larsen said.
Larsen said it’s hard to say what the district would do without this funding. This would likely result in cuts to programs and staffing. Also, he said the district uses its supplement levy to offset employee health insurance costs, which might need to be reduced without the levy.
Camas County School District
The small, rural school district in Camas County is asking voters to approve a supplemental levy amount of $250,000 a year. This is a decrease from the district’s previous amount of $300,000, which had been in place since 2016.
The district’s superintendent didn’t return requests for comment.