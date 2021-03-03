Five Magic Valley school districts holding supplemental levy elections

Carson said that without the levy, the district would have to make cuts to personnel. This could include cutting coaching salaries and moving a full-time counselor to part-time.

“We’re not talking about running huge programs, this is just the basic bare minimum that we’re trying to maintain and provide,” Carson said.

Hagerman Joint School District

In addition to staffing, the Hagerman Joint School District plans to use its proposed $150,000 a year supplemental levy to fund specific programs. The levy amount the district is proposing is a decrease from the previous two years when the rate was $200,000.

Superintendent Jim Brown said the district wants to reestablish its K-12 physical education program that hasn’t existed for the past couple of years. Additionally, the money will make up gaps in state funding the district receives for construction and welding programs.

Brown, who is in his first year with the district, said the district ended its physical education program four to six years ago when enrollment was declining and the district didn’t have a strong financial reserve to tap into.

He said restarting this program would cost about $75,000 a year, but would be worth the investment.