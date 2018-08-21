TWIN FALLS — Rock Creek Elementary School saw the biggest enrollment surge Monday on the first day of school in Twin Falls, with 59 more students than projected.
But overall across the Twin Falls School District, enrollment is about what officials expected. In total, 9,758 students are enrolled at nine elementary schools, four middle schools and three high schools.
So far, the district is seeing about a 2 percent growth rate compared with last school year. But enrollment numbers tend to fluctuate quite a bit during the first week or two of school.
Rock Creek Elementary — which opened in 2016 in quickly-growing northwest Twin Falls, where many new homes are being built — has 654 students, four students over its comfortable capacity.
But it’s not overcrowded yet and growth is spread fairly evenly across grade levels. School officials expected growth at Rock Creek, but just not this much.
Rock Creek Elementary principal Shari Cowger wasn’t available Tuesday afternoon.
Pillar Falls Elementary, which also opened in 2016 in Twin Falls, has already hit its comfortable capacity.
Elsewhere across the Magic Valley, students in a handful of other school districts — including Buhl, Wendell, Gooding, Hagerman and Bliss — and the College of Southern Idaho, also headed back to class Monday.
The Wendell School District saw huge growth on its first day, with student numbers up 6 percent compared with last year, for a total of 1,166 students.
It’s still early in the school year, but it’s “unexpected, exciting news,” Superintendent Tim Perrigot wrote in an email Tuesday to the Times-News.
“We are hoping a lot of folks just want to be a Wendell Trojan,” he said. “Obviously we have some students who are enrolled but are no longer coming back to school. But we feel great about where we are at this point in time.”
One factor behind the enrollment uptick could be implementing all-day kindergarten this year, Perrigot said. Wendell Elementary School has four kindergarten classes, each with 29 students.
The Gooding School District also saw an unusual enrollment increase — 67 more students than the same time last year. In total, 1,429 students are enrolled.
The past three years, the district has gained 30-35 students each year.
“An increase of roughly 70 students this year was not expected,” Superintendent Spencer Larsen wrote in an email to the Times-News.
He said he doesn’t know exactly why there was an increase this year, but it could be due to area employers such as North Canyon Medical Center and Glanbia.
In Bliss, enrollment is nearly identical to last school year, with 135 students on the first day of school.
As a new school year kicks into full gear, here are a couple of reminders:
School meals
A handful of Twin Falls school campuses — as well as several others across south-central Idaho — offer free breakfasts and lunches for students regardless of income under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision. Participating schools have a high poverty rate.
In Twin Falls, CEP campuses are Bickel, Harrison, Lincoln, Morningside, I.B. Perrine and Oregon Trail elementary schools, South Hills Middle School, Bridge Academy and Magic Valley High School.
The Twin Falls School District used to offer free breakfast at all schools, but it doesn’t anymore. It no longer qualifies for a federal provision that provides funding.
Parents: If your child attends a non-CEP campus, you’ll have to pay for breakfast and lunch if your child receives meals, or apply for free or reduced-price meals.
For elementary school, breakfast costs $1.50 and lunch is $2.85. For middle school, breakfast is $1.75 and lunch is $3.10. For high school, breakfast is $1.75 and lunch is $3.35.
Hiring paraeducators
The Twin Falls School District is still looking to hire more paraeducators. These employees work in classrooms, and the position requires two years of college, an associate’s degree or successfully completing the Praxis teaching exam.
“Paraeducators provide a lot of support in those classrooms, especially when they’re on the larger side,” district spokeswoman Eva Craner said. It’s also a great place to try out working in a classroom if you’re interested in teaching, she said.
Full-time and part-time positions are available. As of Tuesday afternoon, 26 open paraeducator jobs were posted on the school district’s website. The starting salary range is generally $10.56 to $12.43 per hour, depending on experience.
