 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Filer schools close for a week due to lack of staff
0 comments
breaking top story

Filer schools close for a week due to lack of staff

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Filer High School exterior

Filer High School is pictured in July 2014.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

FILER — Schools will be closed for a week due to low staffing levels, the Filer School District announced Thursday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Schools will be closed district wide from Friday to Oct. 4 "due to excessive staff absences and the shortage of substitute teachers," the district posted on Facebook.

Anyone interested in becoming a substitute teacher is asked to contact the district office at 208-326-5981.

Staffing has been an issue for many Idaho schools this year as COVID-19 deaths, illnesses and quarantines have made staff unavailable.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient Mexican city of Teotihuacan still affecting urban environments today

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: CSI pottery class

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News