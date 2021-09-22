Filer schools close for a week due to lack of staff

Times-News
FILER — Schools will be closed for a week due to low staffing levels, the Filer School District announced Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Schools will be closed district wide from Friday to Oct. 4 "due to excessive staff absences and the shortage of substitute teachers," the district posted on Facebook.
Anyone interested in becoming a substitute teacher is asked to contact the district office at 208-326-5981.
Staffing has been an issue for many Idaho schools this year as COVID-19 deaths, illnesses and quarantines have made staff unavailable.
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.