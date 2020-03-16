Filer School District to close schools starting Tuesday
Filer School District to close schools starting Tuesday

From the Complete coverage: What Idahoans need to know about the coronavirus series
Filer High School exterior

Filer High School is pictured in July 2014.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

FILER — Schools in the Filer School District will not hold classes Tuesday or Wednesday.

School is expected to resume on March 30, after spring break, the district said.

Filer joins districts in Twin Falls, Jerome, Cassia County, Minidoka County and Blaine County with closures due to the coronavirus.

Complete coverage: What Idahoans need to know about the coronavirus

Looking for local information on the Coronavirus? We've got you covered.

