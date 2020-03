FILER — A $500,000, two-year supplemental levy for Filer School District was approved by voters on Tuesday.

The levy will cost taxpayers $87 per $100,000. The district has collected the levy since 2012 to maintain existing programs and prevent budget cuts.

The measure received 58.74% approval, and 921 ballots were cast.

Results are not final in Twin Falls County.