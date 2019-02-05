FILER — Filer Elementary School will hold a Super STEM Night from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at 700 Stevens Ave.
Students may come dressed as their favorite superhero to participate in fun and educational STEM activities with their families. There will be prizes and light refreshments. The evening's highlight will be seeing one STEM-on-the-Go cart in action.
Filer Elementary does not have a classroom dedicated to STEM activities, so they developed STEM-on-the-Go carts that take science, technology, engineering and math activities into classrooms. Funds for the carts were provided through grants from Monsanto, CapEd, Idaho National Laboratory and the Dart Family Foundation. These grants have increased student access to STEM by providing touchscreen laptops, wheeled carts to store the laptops and wheeled carts with tops designed for teachers to demonstrate STEM projects in their classrooms. Grant funding was also used to purchase materials that are used to carry out STEM projects.
Sheena Kelsey, Filer Elementary School science lead teacher, was instrumental in designing and carrying out this project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.