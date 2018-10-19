JEROME — A Facebook post from last week is circulating that shows students standing up in a Jerome school bus, but school district officials say the issue has since been resolved.
Parent Joston Cypriano wrote the Oct. 12 Facebook post, which included two photos and a video from a school bus. “Our daughter told us a few weeks ago that her bus is so filled that a lot kids are sitting and standing in the aisles as the bus drives down the road.”
Cypriano wrote about calling the Jerome School District and North Side Bus Co., the company it contracts with.
“I get the feeling that the bus company or our Jerome Idaho school district does not care about our children’s safety,” Cypriano wrote. “Please share this so maybe this issue can be resolved.”
The Times-News sent a Facebook message to Cypriano on Thursday, but didn’t receive a response by deadline.
Jerome School District Superintendent Dale Layne said Thursday he heard from a parent about overcrowding on the school bus.
Based only on the pictures and video, Layne said he can’t tell whether the bus is stopped or is moving, and whether children are loading or unloading from the bus.
Layne said he spoke with North Side Bus Co. on Monday and was told they made a change to ensure fewer children were on the affected 84-passenger school bus. Now, 50 students ride the bus.
An official with North Side Bus Co. declined to comment Thursday morning until the Times-News talked with Layne. The bus company official wasn’t available late Thursday afternoon when the Times-News called back because he was out driving a bus.
The bus pictured in Cypriano’s Facebook post picks up from Summit Elementary School and Jerome Middle School, goes through a safety busing area and picks up children at Jerome High School.
“It’s possible we ended up with too many kids on that first run,” Layne said.
The 84-child capacity is based on three students to a seat, he said, adding that depending on the size of the children, some don’t want to sit three to a seat.
“Either way,” he said, “the bottom line is the kids should not be sitting or standing in the aisle.”
It’s great that the situation was resolved. The real problem is that the bus should have never moved with children standing. Makes me wonder who the mental midgets are that are driving these buses!!!
