Feds tells states to plan on administering standardized tests

Critchfield shares DeVos’ concerns about achievement gaps. She said it is important to approach the tests as an informational tool for measuring gains or losses during unprecedented disruption to the education system. Tests should not be approached as a tool to punish or shame schools, she said.

“As students come back, it is important to take the time to understand where they are,” Critchfield said. The State Board has not yet met to discuss DeVos’ letter and Critchfield said she was sharing her personal perspective, not speaking for the board.

Ybarra had a similar perspective. The State Department of Education issued a written statement saying officials were already preparing to give tests this school year.

“The SDE has been working through the summer with our assessment vendors to prepare for a variety of scenarios in our schools so we can provide them with options and flexibility in administering assessments to meet districts’ unique needs,” the statement said.

U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, said Congress has helped states prepare for these challenges by providing emergency relief funds for schools that schools have tapped into.