Federal judge revives Reclaim Idaho education funding initiative

At issue is Reclaim Idaho’s proposal to increase corporate income tax rates and income tax rates for Idahoans making more than $250,000 per year. The increased taxes, some $170 million, would go into a separate account that the state could tap to increase teacher pay, reduce class sizes, provide all-day kindergarten, support career-technical programs and purchase textbooks and classroom supplies.

In arguing for Reclaim Idaho’s initiative, Boise attorney Deborah Ferguson alluded to the coronavirus-driven economic downturn, and Little’s plans to cut K-12 spending in light of shrinking state tax collections. “We feel the need for this initiative is more pressing now than ever.”

Tuesday’s hearing — and Reclaim Idaho’s June 8 lawsuit — focused less on the issue of education funding, and instead on the mechanics of getting a voter initiative on the ballot.

When Reclaim Idaho suspended its signature-gathering efforts in March, the group said it had collected more than 30,000 signatures from voters. State law requires initiative campaigns to collect more than 55,000 signatures, including signatures from 6 percent of voters in 18 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts.