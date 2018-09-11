TWIN FALLS — As a young mother with a 9-month-old and 2-year-old, Deanna Bulkley remembers watching the news on Sept. 11, 2001, and the uncertainty of what might come next.
“I remember just looking at my babies, and I don’t think I fully understood what was going on at that point, but just the fear for what the future would be,” she said Monday.
Bulkley had felt safe up until that point in her life but wondered what would change. “What now?” she said. “What was America going to be like now?”
The family had gotten up early that morning and Bulkley was feeding her children. She turned on the TODAY Show and was sitting on the couch with her husband watching. The first plane had already hit the Twin Towers.
Bulkley’s children were too young to have their own memories of that day. But as they got older, the family talked each year on the anniversary of the terrorist attacks about what happened.
Today, her daughter Hailee Bulkley — the 9-month-old on 9/11 — is a senior at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
Tuesday marks the 17th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon near Washington, D.C. Many Americans can tell you exactly what they were doing on Sept. 11, 2001. But now, there’s a younger generation — including this year’s high school seniors — that doesn’t have first-hand memories of the deadliest terrorist attack on United States soil.
Their knowledge of the attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 Americans, is rooted in what they’ve learned in school rather than personal experience.
The Times-News reached out to a few parents in Cassia County and Twin Falls, asking them to share memories of how they coped with the news of 9/11 while raising infants, and for thoughts from their teenage children about what they’ve learned about the attacks in school.
Oakley resident Dave Critchfield was raising his four young children — ranging in age from 1 to 9 — in 2001. On the morning of Sept. 11, the television was on at the family’s home as his oldest children were getting ready for school.
“The first plane had already hit,” he said, and they were watching a live video feed. “We actually saw the second plane hit.”
He immediately called some family members and told them to turn on the TV.
When it came to his children in Oakley, “I knew we live in a place quite small, so I wasn’t concerned about their safety,” he said. But he was worried about those affected by the attacks and especially after the second plane hit, “you knew it was definitely terrorism.”
Processing the news was very emotional, Critchfield said. “We were probably like most of America — just in shock.”
He said he doesn’t remember exactly the words he and his wife used to describe to his children what was happening. They told them there was a plane crash and there were “some bad, evil people that were trying to harm American citizens.”
“Being that young, I don’t think they had a real true grasp on the gravity of the situation,” said Critchfield, who’s married to Debbie Critchfield, spokeswoman for the Cassia County School District and vice president of the Idaho State Board of Education.
Their son Gannon Critchfield — now an 18-year-old at Oakley High School — said he thinks he first heard about 9/11 from his teachers when he was 8 or 9 years old. “I wasn’t familiar with it.”
Lessons didn’t go too into depth until high school, he said, but he also researched the topic on his own. “It really kind of hits me how much it affected the whole United States.”
Gannon was shocked by what happened. How did the massive Twin Towers even fall? And “it’s so crazy someone would even want to do that,” he said.
He has heard stories from his teachers about where they were on 9/11. And he has watched videos with television footage from that day.
In March, Critchfield and Gannon were among a group from Oakley High who visited the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City as part of a spring break trip.
The experience is hard to even put into words, Gannon said, and he learned just how big of an impact 9/11 has made on the country. And being at the site had a deeper meaning than simply reading about what happened. “When you walk into the memorial, it’s just a whole different feeling.”
