Far fewer teachers apply for state salary bonuses
Far fewer teachers apply for state salary bonuses

Lighthouse teacher parade

Teachers hold signs for their students during a drive-thru parade to show their appreciation Friday, April 10, 2020, at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls. Teachers from kindergarten to 5th grade participated in the event to let students know they were thinking of them during the state wide stay-home order in response to the spreading rates of the coronavirus.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Fewer than half as many teachers applied for state salary bonuses this year during the last chance to do so.

About 653 teachers applied for the Master Educator Premium this year. That’s down from last year when about 1,397 teachers applied and 1,307 received the award.

Idaho State Board of Education spokesman Mike Keckler said officials are unsure why fewer teachers applied.

“We didn’t expect it to be as high as last year but we did expect it to be somewhere in the neighborhood of about 1,000,” he said.

Keckler said about 200 educators applied to review portfolios and that process will begin soon.

“The goal is to be letting people know whether or not they’ve received the premium by early August,” he said.

The premiums are effectively salary bonuses awarded to the state’s most experienced teachers if they submit a portfolio detailing their mastery of instructional techniques. The award is worth $4,000 for three years for a total of $12,000.

The program was approved by the 2015 Legislature and began last year with lower than expected turnout. Some teachers in the Magic Valley called the application process excessively burdensome and said it turned away many who qualified.

This year's applicants will be the program’s last. The 2020 Legislature agreed to phase out the premiums in coordination with Gov. Brad Little’s five-year plan to build out veteran teacher salaries through the career ladder. The state will continue to pay the full award to those who received them last year and those who may receive them this year.

