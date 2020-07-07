Far fewer teachers apply for state salary bonuses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Fewer than half as many teachers applied for state salary bonuses this year during the last chance to do so.

About 653 teachers applied for the Master Educator Premium this year. That’s down from last year when about 1,397 teachers applied and 1,307 received the award.

Idaho State Board of Education spokesman Mike Keckler said officials are unsure why fewer teachers applied.

“We didn’t expect it to be as high as last year but we did expect it to be somewhere in the neighborhood of about 1,000,” he said.

Keckler said about 200 educators applied to review portfolios and that process will begin soon.

“The goal is to be letting people know whether or not they’ve received the premium by early August,” he said.

The premiums are effectively salary bonuses awarded to the state’s most experienced teachers if they submit a portfolio detailing their mastery of instructional techniques. The award is worth $4,000 for three years for a total of $12,000.