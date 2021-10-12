Families don’t always get told of classroom COVID exposures. Idaho mom learned the hard way

When Heather Haines’ son, 11, started to get a runny nose, she didn’t think much of it.

Days later, he looked a little worse. His eyes were red, he looked tired and he had a slight cough. He was still spunky and energetic, but to be safe, she said he’d better get tested for COVID-19. “That’s when he says to me, ‘Yeah, that might be a good idea, the girl next to me in class has COVID,’ ” Haines told the Idaho Statesman. “And I said, ‘Wait, wait, what? Why wasn’t I notified?’ ”

She hadn’t heard a thing from the school, she said. The district confirmed to the Idaho Statesman another person in the class had tested positive for the virus since the start of the year, and a total of five students in fifth grade at the elementary school her son goes to had tested positive, according to what was reported to the district. But Joey Palmer, the federal programs director for the district, would not share other details.