'Engage in Education' and celebrate schools

TWIN FALLS — Hundreds of students, parents, teachers and staff got out in the sunshine Wednesday evening to enjoy student performances, informational expo, games and food at City Park.

Engage in Education was planned as a celebration of the students, teachers, staff and parents of Twin Falls School District.

After what seems like weeks of cool, stormy weather, the sun finally came out for the event.

With snow cones and hot dogs, raffle tickets and information booths, musical performances and swarms of people, the park was filled with the atmosphere of a spring carnival.

“It’s been a long two years and we just think it’s important to get everybody together, celebrate our wonderful schools in Twin Falls, just a fun event for everybody,” Brady Dickinson, district superintendent, said.

Students from each of the 16 schools in the district had something to share with those in attendance.

Attendees were treated to a range of performances from the bandshell stage. From the kids of Perrine Elementary performing selections from “Pirates, the Musical” to Canyon Ridge High School’s choi Dolce Serenada along with the Canyon Ridge show choir Synergy. The Cheer Team from O’Leary Middle School performed, as did the drummers from Sawtooth Elementary Drummersize. The evening closed out with the Lincoln Drama Department and Line Dancing Club giving a musical excerpt from their play.

Attendees could also challenge a member of the Robert Service Chess Club to a chess match, learn about 3D printing from a Rock Creek 3D Printing Club member, see art displays from Bickel Elementary, a photo display from Magic Valley High School, and learn about South Hills Middle School’s STEM projects.

“I really want to highlight how thankful we are to the community,” Dickinson said. “Twin Falls School District has served the community of Twin Falls for 115 years now. We take a lot of pride in our kids, and we hoped parents would come out and celebrate with us.”

Events like this are a great opportunity to focus on the positive, school board Vice Chair Jayson Lloyd said.

“We’ve continually been hit by so many tragedies and difficulties, so it’s great to come together to celebrate successes and positive things that schools are doing,” Lloyd said. “We have so many wonderful teachers and administrators and staff that care so deeply about our children. They’re amazing people. And the kids are amazing.”

Kerrianne Burch, music teacher at Pillar Falls Elementary, supported the fourth- and fifth-grade Honor Choir before they took to the stage.

“I’m excited that there’s so many people here,” Burch said. “It’s a great turn out and great support for the district, and so we can celebrate what great programs we have throughout the district, and our uniqueness, and what we have to offer to families in the Magic Valley.”

Hunter Bowman is in his first year with Pillar Falls Honor Choir, and said he was was excited for the upcoming performance.

“My whole family’s been in choir, so it’s just tradition,” Bowman said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0