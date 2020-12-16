Empowering students: Expansion at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley's Twin Falls location complete

TWIN FALLS — The 8,000-square-foot expansion project at the Twin Falls Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley is an augmented space to help kindergarten and teen programs thrive. It has been up-and-running since mid-September. Completed in 18 months, the expansion includes not only more space for more kids, but allows greater opportunities for Magic Valley youth who want to learn and grow in their community.
“We just finished a capital campaign in which our club raised $2.1 million, and that expansion is for our K-Netic program and our teen program," Executive Director Lindsey Westburg said. "The lower level is for the K-Netic or those kindergarten kids," and "(the teenagers) have gone from two small office spaces to having their own center, which is in our second level of expansion.”
In the Twin Falls and Minidoka County school districts, only half-day kindergarten is offered. Because Idaho is one of six states that does not require its districts to offer kindergarten nor fully fund all-day programs, only half-days, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley is a safe place for children to go to when not at school, Westburg said.
About five years ago, the club saw a need for a K-Netic program for kindergarten-aged children. The program sensory-based play and open ended projects and includes robotics, financial literacy and swimming lessons. Encouraged by calls from the community and parents with kindergartners, including Westburg's own child at the time, and especially parents who work and must pick up their children daily from school, the club initiated the program.
"The program took off right out of the gates and continued to grow," Westburg said. "We really wanted the kids to come and do some of the things they don’t do at school anymore because of the requirements they have in school."
Now, the extra 8,000 square feet will help accommodate more kids from ages five to 18, as well as open up more opportunities to grow programs.
"I think we were suited more toward six- to 18-year-olds with our tables and chairs, so with this expansion, (it) has allowed us not only to be able to serve more kindergarten kids or five- to six-year-olds, but also to have tables and chairs and all the things that go inside the facility specific to that age group," Westburg said.
The expansion will also help further STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning and continue promoting empowerment of students though studying and gaining knowledge in the arts, athletics, health and fitness, music, cooking and career development, Westburg said.
"We want our kids to be empowered, and be involved in our STEM program, because maybe they can't afford to do the one through school or somewhere else, to be empowered to become an engineer because they came to the Boys and Girls Club and were offered that opportunity," she said.
Support Local Journalism
The reputation that Boys & Girls Clubs are only child care facilities is diminishing, Westburg said. Clubs are not just a place for kids to come and hang out, but a place where they are offered opportunities.
“It’s important to know that in the Twin Falls community, we have something and somewhere for teens to go,” she said.
There aren’t a lot of after-school options locally for teens who aren’t involved in a lot of extracurricular activities or sports, especially not free ones, like the Boys and Girls Club.
Teens who come to the club are supervised and can learn how to develop their career or apply for a job. The Club is also starting a partnership with the College of Southern Idaho to expose teens to programs there.
“Our goal is to have them at the club and help prepare them for life skills they’re maybe not getting at school or at home,” Westburg said.
And, the Club always has snacks, she said.
This year the Club expanded into Bickel Elementary School and runs an after school program there serving 35 students. This entry allows the Club to outreach to other members who truly need the Club's services Westburg said.
"I think in moving forward, we would like to continue with that model," Westburg said.
While the Club took on a successful $2.1 million capital campaign, it isn't possible to do one every year in the communities it serves, she said.
Westburg noted she sees growth and expansion potential into other schools in Twin Falls an d Minidoka County's school districts within the next five years. She also sees their programs becoming more developed and the possibilities of moving into other communities and gaining a larger facility in the Rupert area.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley celebrate 25 years
Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley celebrate 25 years
Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley celebrate 25 years
Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley celebrate 25 years
Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley celebrate 25 years
Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley celebrate 25 years
Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley celebrate 25 years
Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley celebrate 25 years
Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley celebrate 25 years
Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley celebrate 25 years
Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley celebrate 25 years
Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley celebrate 25 years
Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley celebrate 25 years
COVID-19 Precautions at Boys and Girls Club
COVID-19 Precautions at Boys and Girls Club
COVID-19 Precautions at Boys and Girls Club
COVID-19 Precautions at Boys and Girls Club
COVID-19 Precautions at Boys and Girls Club
COVID-19 Precautions at Boys and Girls Club
COVID-19 Precautions at Boys and Girls Club
COVID-19 Precautions at Boys and Girls Club
Boys and Girls Club expanding
Boys and Girls Club
Making it in the Magic Valley Awards Banquet
Boys and Girls Club
Boys and Girls Club
Boys and Girls Club
Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley
Boys and Girls Club - Buhl Unit
Spring Time Fun
Spring Time Fun
Boys and Girls Club
Boys and Girls Club
Fernando Garcia, on 2029
Boys and Girls Club - Buhl Unit
Festival of Giving trees
Boys and Girls Club - Buhl Unit
Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley
CSI Kindergarten Lab Partners with Boys and Girls Club
Spring Time Fun
Community Health Improvement Fund
Spring Time Fun
Boys and Girls Club expanding
Boys and Girls Club
Boys and Girls Club
CSI Kindergarten Lab Partners with Boys and Girls Club
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!