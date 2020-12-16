Empowering students: Expansion at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley's Twin Falls location complete

"The program took off right out of the gates and continued to grow," Westburg said. "We really wanted the kids to come and do some of the things they don’t do at school anymore because of the requirements they have in school."

Now, the extra 8,000 square feet will help accommodate more kids from ages five to 18, as well as open up more opportunities to grow programs.

"I think we were suited more toward six- to 18-year-olds with our tables and chairs, so with this expansion, (it) has allowed us not only to be able to serve more kindergarten kids or five- to six-year-olds, but also to have tables and chairs and all the things that go inside the facility specific to that age group," Westburg said.

The expansion will also help further STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning and continue promoting empowerment of students though studying and gaining knowledge in the arts, athletics, health and fitness, music, cooking and career development, Westburg said.

"We want our kids to be empowered, and be involved in our STEM program, because maybe they can't afford to do the one through school or somewhere else, to be empowered to become an engineer because they came to the Boys and Girls Club and were offered that opportunity," she said.

