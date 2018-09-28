TWIN FALLS — Shortly after the 3 p.m. bell rang Wednesday signaling the end of the school day, children flooded out of Pillar Falls Elementary School.
Inside the Twin Falls school, groups of students were lying on the floor and sitting at desks in the second-grade pod of classrooms with laptop computers, learning about computer coding. A few students were using Ozobots, miniature coding robots small enough to fit in your pocket.
Pillar Falls Elementary launched an after-school coding club — which meets Wednesday afternoons — about three weeks ago. The demand has been so overwhelming there’s a waiting list to get in.
The purpose is to expose children to computer science at an early age. It also teaches them creative thinking and problem-solving skills, educators say. And there’s a huge demand for computer science employees and a growing number of high-paying jobs here in Idaho and nationwide.
Originally, Pillar Falls Elementary second-grade teacher Sheli Irish Hulet — who launched the club — was planning to take in 40 students: 20 in kindergarten through second grades and 20 in third through fifth grades. But interest far outpaced what she was expecting.
“I got over 200 applications,” Hulet said.
The club accepted students on a first-come, first-served basis. Hulet also decided to increase the club’s capacity to 85 children. There are more than 70 children on a waiting list.
On Wednesday, she asked a group of students if they had started working on a particular online coding lesson. Student Nayh Zavala responded, talking about how she’d had tried it the previous week.
Students are using the nonprofit Code.org’s free online lessons, which are often in a game-like format. Lessons start out simple and progress all the way through 12th-grade level.
Pillar Falls Elementary has one Chromebook laptop for every student at the school and two carts of iPads students are also able to use.
It may seem like a fun after-school activity, but coding also has an increasingly crucial purpose. In an increasingly technology-reliant era, it’s used, for example, to create computer software, websites and mobile applications.
Nationwide, the number of computer and information technology jobs is expected to climb 13 percent between 2016 and 2026, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s faster than average of all occupations.
At Pillar Falls Elementary, Hulet is among five teachers involved with the coding club. She came up with the idea to start a club after talking with a teacher who runs a similar offering at the Barbara Morgan STEM Academy in Meridian.
The teacher brought her students in the club to teaching conferences. And in the spring, Hulet and another Pillar Falls Elementary teacher went to the school to observe the club in action.
They decided they wanted to start a coding club at Pillar Falls.
“When we started, we had no money,” she said, and they were planning to use equipment the school already had.
But this summer, the Twin Falls School District secured a $10,000 grant for each of its nine elementary schools, Hulet said.
So far, Pilar Falls has used about $4,000 to buy equipment such as Ozobots for the club. Hulet also recently received a grant for a 3D printer.
One parent is helping to teach coding club students about website design, and children will help with Pillar Falls Elementary’s website and will create a website for their club.
In addition to coding club, Pillar Falls Elementary has a robotics club for fourth- and fifth-graders that meets twice a week. And teachers are planning to have children launch a technology club that will be in charge of helping teachers with technology problems.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.