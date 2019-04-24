{{featured_button_text}}
Education Report

Cook Jessica Rivera serves lunch to students Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, at Lincoln Elementary School in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

BOISE — The Idaho State Department of Education is accepting applications from elementary schools interested in participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s fresh fruit and vegetable program, the state announced Tuesday.

Eligible schools must be an elementary school, participate in the National School Lunch Program, have more than 50% of students who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals, and submit an application.

Grants will be awarded for July 1 through June 30, 2020, the state said in a statement.

Schools will receive $50 to $75 per student to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables, available to students during the school day at no cost to the student.

For more information, call 208-332-6821 or visit the Idaho State Department of Education’s website. Applications must be postmarked or received by email by May 10.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments