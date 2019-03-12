Try 3 months for $3
English teacher Nate Losser casts his ballot Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Filer Middle School in Filer. The Filer School District has a $9.9 million bond up for election.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

*Note: This page will be updated periodically Tuesday night as election results come in. Polling places closed at 8 p.m.

Cassia County School District: $56.7 million bond 

Requires a two-thirds supermajority vote to pass.

20 of 24 precincts reporting

Yes: 1,430 (55.71 percent)

No: 1,137 (44.29 percent)

Minidoka County School District: $21 million bond

Requires a two-thirds supermajority vote to pass.

Yes:

No:

Twin Falls School District: two-year, $5 million annual supplemental levy

Requires a simple majority vote to pass. 

11 of 17 precincts reporting

Yes: 1,004 (62.79 percent)

No: 595 (37.21 percent)

Jerome School District: two-year, $800,000 annual supplemental levy

Requires a simple majority vote to pass. 

8 of 12 precincts reporting

Yes: 227 (71.38 percent)

No: 91 (28.62 percent)

Filer School District: $9.9 million bond 

Requires a two-thirds supermajority vote to pass.

Yes:

No:

Murtaugh School District: $2 million bond

Requires a two-thirds supermajority vote to pass.

Yes:

No:

Gooding School District: two-year, $650,000 annual supplemental levy 

Requires a simple majority vote to pass. 

Yes: 253 (73.55 percent). Passed.

No: 91 (26.45 percent) 

Camas County School District: two-year, $250,000 annual supplemental levy 

Requires a simple majority vote to pass. 

Yes: 121. Passed.

No: 16

Camas County School District: two-year, $50,000 annual supplemental levy

Requires a simple majority vote to pass.

Yes: 115. Passed.

No: 20

Hansen School District: two-year, $290,000 annual supplemental levy 

Requires a simple majority vote to pass. 

Yes:

No:

