*Note: This page will be updated periodically Tuesday night as election results come in. Polling places closed at 8 p.m.
Cassia County School District: $56.7 million bond
Requires a two-thirds supermajority vote to pass.
20 of 24 precincts reporting
Yes: 1,430 (55.71 percent)
No: 1,137 (44.29 percent)
Minidoka County School District: $21 million bond
Requires a two-thirds supermajority vote to pass.
Yes:
No:
Twin Falls School District: two-year, $5 million annual supplemental levy
Requires a simple majority vote to pass.
11 of 17 precincts reporting
Yes: 1,004 (62.79 percent)
No: 595 (37.21 percent)
Jerome School District: two-year, $800,000 annual supplemental levy
Requires a simple majority vote to pass.
8 of 12 precincts reporting
Yes: 227 (71.38 percent)
No: 91 (28.62 percent)
Filer School District: $9.9 million bond
Requires a two-thirds supermajority vote to pass.
Yes:
No:
Murtaugh School District: $2 million bond
Requires a two-thirds supermajority vote to pass.
Yes:
No:
Gooding School District: two-year, $650,000 annual supplemental levy
Requires a simple majority vote to pass.
Yes: 253 (73.55 percent). Passed.
No: 91 (26.45 percent)
Camas County School District: two-year, $250,000 annual supplemental levy
Requires a simple majority vote to pass.
Yes: 121. Passed.
No: 16
Camas County School District: two-year, $50,000 annual supplemental levy
Requires a simple majority vote to pass.
Yes: 115. Passed.
No: 20
Hansen School District: two-year, $290,000 annual supplemental levy
Requires a simple majority vote to pass.
Yes:
No:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.