Ehardt unveils rewritten sex education opt-in bill

When asked who gets to make the final decision, Ehardt said “ultimately the parent.”

“This is a parental rights bill and if the principal, who is the director of their school, had been presented with concerns from the parent, let’s hope with some good, clear direction that, you know, cool, calm and clear heads will prevail in understanding what is wanted,” Ehardt said. “I think that we all can understand that eroticism is a lot different than discussing a scene from ‘Romeo and Juliet.’ That is not in there.”

Friday’s hearing was only an introductory hearing. Therefore, public testimony was not accepted and the committee discussion was limited. Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, attempted to ask questions about the bill before making an unsuccessful effort to kill it on the spot.

“The inclusion of some of these words that are part of this legislation, I believe, are completely inappropriate for Idaho statues,” McCrostie said. “I’m a liberal, gay Democrat and I’m shocked we put eroticism and sexual pleasure and sexual intimacy into Idaho Code. I find that inappropriate.”

In the end, each of the committee’s Republicans supported introducing the bill, while the three Democrats opposed it.

Introducing the bill clears the way for it to return House Education for a full hearing.