Ehardt speaks out after coming under fire for teacher comment

Many responded angrily online to Ehardt’s suggestion that “teachers that don’t want to be there.” She also received a phone call from an upset teacher.

Ehardt told the Post Register later Monday she does not believe all teachers do not want to be in classrooms. Her remarks were aimed at teachers who have advocated for virtual learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Her larger intention, said Ehardt, had been to point out what she sees as the flaws of virtual learning. While she wanted to ensure the program would be completely in-person, Ehardt thought it was strange to force teachers into a summer classroom who had not wanted to teach in-person during the school year. Ehardt doesn’t believe such a scenario is a good learning environment for students.

“The point on the teachers not wanting to be there, (meant) not wanting to be there in person. It’s all about in-person,” Ehardt said. “And anyone who’s been following me in Idaho Falls knows that I’ve been standing up for our Idaho Falls kids and getting our kids back in school in person. So the narrative fits with what I’ve been talking about the last six or seven months.”

Ehardt said her own experiences have given her respect for in-person education.

“Because of my own long-time experience as a basketball coach and educator working with kids, no one should ever doubt my strong belief in the importance of in-person learning. My comments today were instead centered around virtual learning and the struggles that our kids faced in that environment. For it to have been miscategorized as if I’m unsupportive of teachers and the difficult task they are facing, is completely false,” Ehardt said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0