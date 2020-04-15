Educators with felony records could lose certifications; former Cassia, Buhl teachers lose licenses

This goes one step further than the previous law, which prevented certification only if an applicant had been convicted of those felonies against children, specifically.

Gov. Brad Little signed the bill on March 24.

Many school districts already have policies that prohibit employing anyone convicted of these violent felonies. Durham said that fewer than 20 people have ever been certified to teach in Idaho despite those crimes.

She did not give a specific count, “in the spirit of protecting individuals.”

Moving forward, the state will not certify any new teachers convicted of these crimes. Durham said the law also extends to classified staff, including bus drivers, cooks, custodians, secretaries and paraprofessionals.

“Where the biggest impact is going to be on our districts is when they’re hiring classified employees,” she said. “The law says they cannot hire them, if that background check comes up with a felony conviction of those, they actually have to terminate employment.”

Commission disciplines 5 educators for misconduct

Without much ado, the commission also moved forward issuing letters of reprimand and suspending licenses for the following teachers: