HAILEY — Blaine County School District’s Latino Staff Advisory Committee will host its third Conferencia Educativa Para Padres — Education Conference for Parents — Saturday to discuss cultural competence and open a dialogue with parents and educators.
The staff advisory committee began in 2016 following a series of meetings with Latino parents to determine the next steps toward serving and engaging students of all backgrounds, district spokeswoman Heather Crocker said. The district also hired an interpreter in response to parent input.
The district is 42% Latino and 20% of its students are English-learners.
“We had a system that was not necessarily designed to help all students, and that’s partially to do with the history of American education,” Crocker said.
The event started in part due to demand from parents who asked for resources to better support their children in school, according to a statement from the Blaine County School District. Presentations at the event will be in Spanish with English translation.
Sam Byrd, director of Centro de Comunidad y Justicia, Community and Justice Center, in Boise will facilitate the discussion, which will be focused around a theme of inclusivity and tools everyone can use to identify their own biases.
You have free articles remaining.
The school district has been hosting parent meetings in Spanish as a way to engage Latino parents. Parents also have a hands-on role in planning its annual conference. The event is open to all parents with children in the school district.
“Just because it’s in Spanish with English translation, (parents) should not be afraid to come and participate,” Crocker said.
Since the committee began, the district has experienced improvements in graduation rates. Hispanic and non-Hispanic students now have roughly the same graduation rates. There have also been improvements in reading proficiency and participation in advanced opportunities like honors and advanced placement courses among Hispanic students.
“We are a district that does whatever it takes for every student to succeed,” Crocker said.
The conference is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Blaine County School District Community Campus Minnie Moore Room, 1050 Fox Acres Road in Hailey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.