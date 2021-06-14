Educators gather for a K-12 threat assessment conference

Hillcrest has a behavioral intervention process in place, Mills said, but he’s hoping to work with the district’s counselors and new social-emotional health coordinator to strengthen the process.

“We just feel like mental and social emotional learning and awareness for our students is crucial. We want to help our students and we want to support our students,” he said.

Munger said it’s difficult to say how many Idaho schools have existing behavior-intervention teams in place, because districts call their teams by different names or evaluate students’ academics separately from their behavior. Teachers have long helped solve students’ individual challenges, Munger said, but evaluating student behavior through a structured framework can help identify and solve a student’s issues more broadly.

“It’s not that that student is in distress just in class,” Munger said. “Usually there is more going on that we can help identify and help support.”

As students return from a global pandemic, speakers said, having teams in place to identify concerns is as important as ever.