Educators call on Little to reverse school budget holdbacks

McInelly said reversing the holdbacks would go a long way. Veteran teachers could get a raise. Schools could hire larger custodial staffs to focus on cleaning and disinfecting as more districts return to face-to-face instruction. Administrators could also hire additional counselors, nurses and psychologists to address students social-emotion needs, McInelly said.

“We’ve been saying for a long time the social-emotional needs of our students are a priority and this money could help prioritize personnel,” McInelly said in a Wednesday afternoon interview with Idaho Education News. “We’ve had a global pandemic and students have been isolated for months and months now. We know we are going to have more social-emotional needs of our students.”

Without releasing specifics, Little announced earlier Wednesday that he will conduct a press conference Friday at the Statehouse to discuss educational funding and supporting Idaho parents. Little said Idaho education leaders will join him, but he did not release further details.