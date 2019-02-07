Magic Valley educators speak at statehouse

The funding formula listening session Thursday included testimony from two south-central Idaho superintendents: Kevin Lancaster of Bliss and GwenCarol Holmes of Blaine County.

Lancaster urged lawmakers to consider smaller school districts, such as his own, when making decisions about changing the funding formula.

"It seems that ... the little schools may not be as important in the new formula as in the old formula," Lancaster said, noting that 80 to 90 percent of students in the Bliss School District qualify for reduced lunches.

"I want you to know that the concept is awesome, a simple formula," Lancaster said. "We would just ask that ... as you finalize this bill, you'll consider our small districts and the plight that is there."

Holmes used her testimony to discuss "the big picture: the difference between equity and equality," and Idaho students' right to a quality education.

"As Americans and Idahoans, we have long believed that education is the path to a better future," Holmes said. "We work to ensure that every child has the same opportunities by having Idaho content standards that guide us in ensuring that children are educated in Idaho, whether form the panhandle or the southeast or the southwest or even the central mountains where I live, and graduate from our schools having received a uniform and excellent education."