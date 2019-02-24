TWIN FALLS — Early voting begins Monday for school bond and levy elections in Twin Falls County.
Nine Magic Valley school districts — Filer, Cassia County, Minidoka County, Twin Falls, Jerome, Murtaugh, Hansen, Gooding and Camas County — are bringing a total of about $103 million in funding requests to voters during the March 12 election.
Twin Falls County early voting runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until March 8, the Twin Falls County Clerk’s Office said in a statement Friday.
Voting is on the first floor of Twin Falls County West, 630 Addison Ave. W. in Twin Falls. Enter on the north side of the building.
All voters will be required to provide personal identification at the polls during early voting or on Election Day, according to the statement.
The last day to pre-register to vote was Feb. 15, but you can register and vote at early voting or on Election Day.
Registered voters can submit a request for an absentee ballot to be mailed to them. An application form can be picked up at the Twin Falls County Clerk’s Office or downloaded online at twinfallscounty.org" target="_blank">twinfallscounty.org.
The last day for an application for a mail-in absentee ballot to be received by the county clerk is 5 p.m. March 1.
Sample ballots can be found at twinfallscounty.org.
