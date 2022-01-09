Do-over: Special Election for Richfield School District Trustee Zone 4 on Tuesday

RICHFIELD — A special election for Richfield School District 316 Zone 4 trustee will be held Tuesday after clerical errors resulted in the Nov. 2 results being thrown out.

Voting will take place at the Richfield Senior Center, 130 S. Main St.

Lincoln County Elections Deputy Jana Frazier said inaccurate addresses for the poll books gave ballots with Zone 4 trustee candidates to people who did not reside in Zone 4.

When the error was discovered, Lincoln County elections officials worked with the Idaho secretary of state’s office to correct the poll books.

The Lincoln County prosecutor filed for a hearing in the 5th Judicial District, where Judge Ned Williamson ordered a special election be held to allow the contest to be conducted with correct information.

“We’ve worked really hard to clean those streets up and make sure people in those districts were able to vote for the appropriate trustee,” Frazier said.

In the Nov. 2 election, candidates Hope Hughes won with 29 votes over Acee Lucero, who received 23 votes.

